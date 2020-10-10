Ethiopia: Over 15 Million in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

10 October 2020
Addis Ababa — More than fifteen million Ethiopians are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

According to the commission, drought, floods, COVID-19, and locust are among the factors that caused the humanitarian crisis.

It is to be recalled that the country faced unprecedented floods in different parts of the country during the rainy season.

The floods have caused low to high damages in the country particularly in Afar, Oromia, SNNP, Amhara, Gambella, Sidama, and Somali regional states.

As a result, more than 1.1 million peoples were displaced from 33 zones and 110 woredas.

Drought, huge army of locusts and COVID-19 pandemic are the other factors that originated the humanitarian problem.

Speaking to ENA, National Disaster Risk Management Commission Public Relations Director Debebe Zewde disclosed that more than 15 million people need humanitarian assistance.

The commission needs 1.44 billion USD for health, hygiene, education, water and logistics, besides food and related requirements, he added.

He pointed out that 46 percent of the assistance has been covered by donor organizations and the government, USD 478 million and 187 million respectively.

The remaining 772 million USD support is expected to be raised in collaboration with the government and donor organizations.

The commission revealed that it has been carrying out early warning, response and rehabilitation works, the director said, calling on all stakeholders to work hand-and-gloves with the commission to bring a lasting solution.

