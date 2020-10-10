South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 688 532 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 688 532 with 1 641 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 09 October 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
90479
13,1
Free State
49966
7,3
Gauteng
222374
32,3
KwaZulu-Natal
120160
17,5
Limpopo
16133
2,3
Mpumalanga
28006
4,1
North West
30522
4,4
Northern Cape
18628
2,7
Western Cape
112264
16,3
Unknown
0,0
Total
688532
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 360 105 with 20 419 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
2 486 243
57%
13 317
65%
PUBLIC
1 873 862
43%
7 102
35%
Total
4 360 105
20 419
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 139 more COVID-19 related deaths: 23 from Eastern Cape, 3 from the Free State, 65 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 4 from Limpopo, 7 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 547.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 620 081 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3186
85301
1992
Free State
1093
35417
13456
Gauteng
4414
198291
19669
KwaZulu-Natal
2990
111509
5661
Limpopo
425
15093
615
Mpumalanga
581
26554
871
North West
382
27621
2519
Northern Cape
232
15388
3008
Western Cape
4244
104907
3113
National
17547
620081
50904