Kenya: Jambojet Begins Intercounty Direct Flights From Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret

10 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has commenced direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret.

The inaugural flight started last week with an introductory fare of Sh8,900 one way.

Speaking during the official launch at the Kisumu International Airport, Jambojet Acting Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa, noted that the direct flights between Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret will be key in connecting business people and holidaymakers who wish to fly between the three destinations with ease and convenience.

The direct flights will have a capacity of 73 passengers out of Mombasa and a full capacity out of Kisumu and Eldoret routes.

The airline will operate the two routes every Friday and Sunday, with the Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret flight departing from Mombasa at 13.15 to arrive in Kisumu at 15.55.

The flight will depart from Kisumu at 16.15 to arrive in Mombasa at 18.05.

Jambojet resumed operations in July after the COVID-19 break and currently flies to all its local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

The airline has also partnered with various players in the travel industry and launched an ongoing campaign dubbed "Now Travel Ready" to encourage domestic travel as the Country begins its COVID-19 recovery process.

