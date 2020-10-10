Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Probes Alimosho Gas Explosion

10 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered investigation into the gas explosion that occurred at Baruwa in Alimosho area on Thursday with a view to addressing the recurring incidents in the state.

The House directed its Committee on Special Duties to probe the incident which occurred when an LPG tanker exploded while discharging at the Best Roof Plant, killing five people and injuring many others.

This followed a motion moved by Mr Bisi Yusuf (Alimosho 1) during an emergency plenary on Friday in which he condemned a situation whereby gas plants were sited within residential areas.

Yusuf, therefore, urged the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to desist from approving siting of gas plants within residential areas.

In his contribution, Mr Ganiu Sanni-Okanlawon (Kosofe I), said that the the recurring incidents of gas explosion in the state was worrisome and advised the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure proper enforcement of regulations relating to siting of gas plants.

On his part, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II), urged the state government to shut down every gas plant within the state without approval and ensure that those with approval complied with the relevant rules and regulations.

The lawmaker added that those operators who had approval should also be monitored from time to time to ensure that they comply with the necessary rules and regulations.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Moshood Obassa,while commiserating with the people of Alimosho, especially those who lost their loved ones, said the house could no longer fold its arms over the recurring loss of lives.

"So, it is our duty to protect the lives of our people and how do we go about that? We need to get accurate information as to how these gas plants are being approved and how they are being supervised.

"We need to allow our Committee on Special Duties to look into this and engage the necessary and concerned authorities and operators.

"This will enable us to get true pictures and what exactly are responsible for these explosions," he said.

The House, therefore, directed its Committee on Special Duties to report back to it in one week.

