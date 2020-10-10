Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 151 New Cases

10 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Almost 60,000 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Nigeria after 151 infections were found in the last 24 hours, authorities have said.

According to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, the total coronavirus cases in the country is now 5,992.

As it was in the previous four days, no new deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours meaning that the total death toll remains 1, 113.

For more than five weeks, Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300, a fact that reflects a slowing of the disease in the country.

Despite the decline, authorities have cautioned against relenting.

The NCDC had warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested almost 550,000 of its 200 million population.

Of the nearly 60,000 cases, more than 51,000 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while over 7,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 151 new cases were reported from 10 states: Lagos (71), Ogun (26), Kaduna (17), Osun (10), Oyo (8), FCT (6), Rivers (6), Plateau (5), Akwa Ibom (1), Ekiti (1).

Lagos with the highest daily figure of 71 on Friday remains Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with almost 20,000 infections and 204 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital, is the second most impacted city with nearly 6, 000 cases and 79 deaths.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Okonjo-Iweala Makes Final Round to Lead World Trade Organization

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.