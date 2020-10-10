Nigeria: Law to Legalise Cultivation of Marijuana Underway

10 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abass Jimoh

A bill for the legalisation and usage of non-toxicant cannabis plants for medical and scientific research is presently before the House of Representatives.

The bill, which was presented by Rep. Princess Miriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North of Imo State, has passed the second reading.

This was disclosed by Dr. Tonye Jaja Clinton, a legal practitioner, during a media parley organized by Grow Cann Africa in Abuja on the benefits and opportunities of cannabis plants and CBD oil.

He said once the bill becomes law, Nigeria has a lot to gain economically.

