Kenya: Ministry Releases Sh14 Billion to Schools for Free Learning

The Ministry of Education has released a total of Sh14.4 billion to schools as they prepare for the Monday phased reopening.

Ministry of Education Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang' yesterday confirmed the release of free learning cash, noting that Sh13.2 billion has gone to secondary schools while primary schools received Sh1.2 billion.

The primary schools' funds were received on Thursday evening while secondary schools' reflected in the accounts yesterday morning.

The release of funds came as a major relief to school heads, who had already started plunging their institutions into debt procuring water tanks, sanitisers, thermo guns and other hygiene equipment as directed by the ministry.

Some secondary schools principals, who spoke to the Saturday Nation, said they had to talk to businesses to supply the items on credit.

Safe reopening

" I have had to ask a supplier to supply us with water tanks, soaps, sanitisers and thermo guns on credit and promised to pay them when we receive the money," said a principal in Nairobi.

The funds are meant to prepare schools for safe reopening but the Ministry of Education has delayed their release since July.

Kenya Secondary Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli said school administrators are working over the weekend to prepare for the arrival of students on Monday.

"We are doing everything within our reach to meet the health requirements," said Mr Indimuli.

The Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (Kepsha) chairperson Nicholas Gathemia saqid, "We are now waiting for the ministry to release a circular on the funds."

Mr Robert Aran, the principal of Kayatiwi Secondary School in Kwale County confirmed receiving the funds.

"We are trying our best through the board of management and the Parents Teachers Association to have things working in readiness for Monday when the Form Fours report," said Mr Aran, whose school has 280 Form Fours.

Provide clear masks

Special needs education schools asked the government to provide clear masks for deaf children and teachers to enable learning.

Kenya Special Needs Head Teachers Association Peter Sitienei said the children with earing impairedness depend on reading from their teacher's lips to communicate in class.

Mr Sitienei said the special masks are necessary for the schools as they will need to engage learners while in class.

"We asking the government to consider supplying such masks to special schools as they supply reusable masks to needy students," said Mr Sitienei.

Both Mr Indimuli and Mr Gathemia asked parents to buy facemasks for their children.

Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four students are expected to report on Monday.

The Ministry of Education directed school heads to ensure learners adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, including washing their hands, wearing face masks and undergoing daily temperature screening.

Schools are also to ensure that they buy disinfectants, liquid soaps, non-touch thermometers, face masks and first aid kits.

They were also asked to ensure adequate clean running water and sanitation facilities.