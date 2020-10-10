Kenya: Gor Mahia to Name Brazilian Coach Following Polack's Resignation

Gor Mahia are expected on Saturday to name Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo as the new coach after parting ways with British tactician Steven Polack on mutual consent.

Club Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed that the club will announce a new coach but didn't reveal the identity of the new coach who he said will be unveiled at the club offices by midday.

However, reliable sources have revealed to Nation Sport that Oliveira is the man K'Ogalo have settled on after earlier attempts to bring back celebrated former Gor coach José Marcelo Ferreira hit a dead end. Oliveira is already in the country.

"We are going to name a new coach to take over the club after the exit of Polack. I can't reveal the name now but he is a veteran foreign coach who can help steer the club to great success in the continental and domestic matches. We have reached an agreement with him," Ochola told Nation Sport.

Polack parted ways with K'Ogalo after being at the helm of the club for one year. The Briton left the country on September 12 for holiday with his family in Finland and promised to be back to continue with its duties. That never happened.

Polack had earlier on urged the club to pay the players all their salaries arrears before the new season begins.

ABRUPT EXIT

In the wake of Polack's failure to return to the country, the club has since acknowledged the coach's abrupt resignation.

"We are in receipt of your resignation letter dated October 8, 2020 as Gor Mahia coach. Much as this is happening, we also respect the reasons that you have pointed out to occasion your action. As a club we will miss you among us greatly, especially your impeccable coaching abilities social cohesion and excitement you brought to the Gor Mahia fraternity," reads part of the letter announcing Polack exit signed by Ochola.

The 58-year-old on his part thanked the club, players and technical bench and appreciated the time he had at K'Ogalo.

"The club and I have come to mutual agreement to terminate my contract due to economic downturn and coronavirus pandemic which is not only affecting Gor Mahia. I would like to say thank you to the club for giving me opportunity to coach Gor Mahia," Polack said in his resignation letter.

Polack joined Gor Mahia in September 2019 as a replacement for Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay who left to sort out family issues only to resign from his homeland.