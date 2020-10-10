Nigeria: 'Endsars' Protests Ground Lagos, Turn Violent in Abuja, Osun, Delta

Thousands of Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest the excesses of the special tactical unit of the Nigerian Force, Federal Special Armed Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The protests, running for the second day, have been joined by women, celebrities, and prominent Nigerians, calling on the Nigerian government to scrap FSARS, a tactical police unit against armed robbery.

The protesters accused officers of the tactical squad of highhandedness, extortion, torturing, and killing of youths.

The Nigerian police said the tactical squad would be reformed and cannot be scrapped as demanded by the protesters.

While the protest was peaceful in Edo, Lagos, Oyo, it was riddled with violence in Osogbo, Delta, and Abuja, leading to the death of a police officer while some protesters and police officers sustained injuries.

There was an unconfirmed video on social media on Friday of police officers dispersing protesters in Abuja with teargas.

A video of a woman said to have been shot in the mouth by police officers was also posted on social media.

Bashir Ahmad, An Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted Friday that the president was briefed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

"I am sure action will be taken and in the best interest of Nigerians," he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said it would be difficult for the police to scrap one of its special arms, adding that they were deeply involved in the fight against banditry, terrorism, and other crimes in the country.

The verified Twitter handle of the force also tweeted Friday that a police officer, Corpora Etaga Stanley, was attacked and murdered by protesters in Ughelli, Delta State.

The police said another officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, sustained a gunshot injury while the protesters also carted away a rifle.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, condemned the killing and called for calm.

"No meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace.

"Let us embrace all peace initiatives by all stakeholders as Delta State is not known for violence and jungle justice," he said.

Protesters block Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly Friday lent their voices to the call to end the tactical squad.

The lawmakers at an emergency sitting, Friday, called for the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad as many commuters were stranded around the Alausa and Berger areas in Lagos State.

The #ENDSARS protesters blocked the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The lawmakers also called on the leadership of the National Assembly to institute a public inquiry on the extra-judicial activities, killings, maiming and dehumanization of Nigerian youths by the Anti- Robbery Squad as part of the seven-point resolutions passed during the emergency sitting.

"SARS be proscribed and a new security outfit, which will be more efficient with clearly spelt out code of conduct and rule of engagements, be established while sanction is imposed for a misdemeanour," the state lawmakers said.

They also called on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to protect #ENDSARS protesters in the state and ensure that they are not molested.

The protesters moved from the entrance of the Assembly complex to block the highway on Friday, causing gridlock on the ever-busy highway.

ENDSARS protests turn violent in Osun

The protesters were at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command, Osogbo to press home their demands.

They moved around the major street, carrying placards with various inscriptions, seeking an outright ban of SARS.

The protest, which turned violent, led to panic among residents.

They insisted that the Inspector General, Muhammad Adamu must disband SARS immediately.

The spokesperson for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, appealed to the youths in the state to always be civil in making demands.

Nigerian, foreign stars join protest

Prominent Hollywood actor, John Boyega, was one of several people outside the shores of Nigeria that joined the protest on social media.

This led to the hashtag trending in the United Kingdom, United States of America, and other countries.

American Grammy award winner and rapper, Cardi B, also tweeted requiring for more information on the protest.

Also Nigerian Falcon player and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala, condemned the excesses of the police unit while Daily Trust columnist, Gimba Kalanda also lend a voice to the campaign on Twitter.

Celebrities, including Mr. Macaroni, Whizkid, Davido, MC Lively, Falz, Small Doctor, Mercy Eke, also threw their weight behind the protest joining either virtually or physically.

We can't scrap SARS - Police

DCP Frank Mba said, "If EndSARS is a metaphor and is seen as a call for a symbolic reform of SARS, I will say clearly that the leadership of the NPF is in line and is ready to work with those who are making that call.

"However, if the EndSARS should be seen and interpreted as the total disbandment of SARS, I will tell you very clearly that it will be difficult for any responsible organisation to walk that path taking into cognizance the amount of investment that the government has made in training and (in) setting up that department, (and) taking into cognizance the critical role that department is playing.

"As a matter of fact, we have also received a lot of calls from people, particularly in states like Yobe, Maiduguri (Borno), Katsina, and other parts of the north where SARS operatives are deeply embedded in the fight against banditry, in the fight against insurgency.

"And these people have made it very clear that ending SARS is not even an option for them because of the critical roles that SARS operatives are playing in those areas to rein down heavily on bandits, on terrorists and other kinds of violent criminals."

He said the force can only reform the unit, maintaining that the ongoing banditry and similar forms of crimes in Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and many other northern states would not allow the Inspector-General of Police to contemplate scrapping the unit.

"I have heard some critics say these instructions have been given before but I will challenge them to produce any other IGP that has given these instructions very clearly, articulated them very clearly, as IGP Adamu has done," Mba said.

The FPRO, however, appealed to the general public to give the Police some time for the full implementation of the IGP instructions, noting that the Force has observed that different people have different motivations for calling for the end to SARS.