Morocco: Covid-19 - 3,445 New Confirmed Cases and 2,747 Recoveries in 24 Hours - Ministry

"The first thing we needed to do was ensure that social distancing and hygiene practices were observed in our own MSF spaces, and that those staff with underlying conditions had the capacity to safely work from home,” said George Mapiye about the spread of the pandemic in rural South Africa.

Rabat — Three thousand four hundred and forty-five (3,445) new cases of coronavirus infection and 2,747 recoveries were recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, announced Friday the ministry of Health.

This brings to 146,398 the total number of contaminations since the first case was reported in the kingdom on March 2, and to 123,022 the number of people fully recovered, i.e. a recovery rate of 84%, the ministry said in its daily report on Covid-19.

The number of deaths rises to 2,530, with 44 new fatalities recorded in 24 hours, i.e. a case-fatality rate of 1.73%.