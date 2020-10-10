Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Reports 442 More Cases, Death Toll of 755

"The first thing we needed to do was ensure that social distancing and hygiene practices were observed in our own MSF spaces, and that those staff with underlying conditions had the capacity to safely work from home,” said George Mapiye about the spread of the pandemic in rural South Africa.

The Health ministry on Friday reported 442 more coronavirus infections in Kenya, saying it had analysed 5,327 samples in the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said this raised the total number of infections to 40,620 and that of samples tested since the first case was confirmed on March 13 to 580,039.

Dr Aman further reported four more deaths, raising the total to 755.

He said 166 more people had recovered from the disease, 140 of them in the home-based care programme and 26 at various treatment centres, raising the total 30,876.

Of the new patients, 419 were Kenyans and 23 foreigners, 286 male and 156 female, the youngest three years old and the oldest 86.

Nakuru County accounted for the highest numbers of new infections - 94 - and was followed by Nairobi with 80 and Mombasa with 47.

Uasin Gishu recorded 22 more cases, Embu and Kisumu 20 each, Turkana 18, Meru 15, Trans Nzoia 14, Kisii 13, Garissa and Kilifi 12 each, Siaya and Kajiado 11 each, and Baringo, Kericho and Kiambu 10 each.

Taita Taveta had four new patients, Kwale, Migori, Machakos, Nandi and Vihiga two each, and Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Murang'a, Kakamega and Bomet one each.

More infections

The ministry warned that more Covid-19 cases will be reported if the public does not adhere to guidelines by the Ministry of Health fior containing pandemic.

Noting that anti-virus measures were eased and that the number of people at clubs and political gatherings has increased as a result, Dr Aman said such meetings should be avoided.

"People should avoid social gatherings as much as possible because these are the fertile grounds for this virus," he said at Ziwa Level Five hospital in Uasin Gishu County.

“In order to protect each other from the pandemic, we must take personal responsibility by ensuring guidelines are adhered to so that we don't go back to where we were before.”

The CAS also noted that the numbers announced at daily briefings increase with increased testing amid a continued shortage of reagents due to a high demand in the global market.

However, he said that in the course of the week, Kenya received more than 150, 000 reagents which are yet to be distributed and that the ministry is expecting 300,000 more.

Dr Aman urged counties to continue collaborating with the national government to contain the virus.