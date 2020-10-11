Nigeria: #EndSars - Protesters Besiege Lagos Secretariat

10 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The #EndSars protests continued in Lagos Saturday morning as young people gathered at the Lagos State Secretariat to demand proscription of the police unit.

The young people trooped to vent their frustration, moving out in groups along the Secretariat Road in Alausa.

They soon moved to Allen-Avenue Roud-about before making a detour.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene reports that the young people were wielding different banners with inscriptions calling for the ban of the police unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Friday that the protests started in Lagos on Thursday, as Nigerian youth took to the streets to air their frustration.

On Friday, the protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos and proceeded to Allen roundabout and then back to the take-off point.

Led by popular comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, the protesters maintained that they were not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete scrap of that unit.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigerian entertainers, Folarin 'Falz' Falana and Douglas 'Runtown' Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Mr Macaroni, and other protesters, would later pass the night in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, vowing to continue the protest Friday morning.

"This is a struggle for our lives ooo! Leaders like Falz, Runtown and other hardworking youths have set the ball rolling. Let us gather ourselves and keep the ball rolling. It could be me or you tomorrow!! #EndSars #AlutaContinua," he tweeted.

Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, also gathered another round of protesters in Pen Cinema, Agege.

As of press time Saturday morning, they have gathered at the Lagos State Secretariat, singing protest songs.

"We aren't backing down until our demands are met," one of the protesters who declined to have his name in print told PREMIUM TIMES Saturday morning.

