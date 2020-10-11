South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 690 896 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 690 896 with 2 364 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 10 October 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
90686
13,1
Free State
50552
7,3
Gauteng
222745
32,2
KwaZulu-Natal
120295
17,4
Limpopo
16233
2,3
Mpumalanga
28115
4,1
North West
30715
4,4
Northern Cape
18888
2,7
Western Cape
112667
16,3
Unknown
0,0
Total
690896
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 388 171 with 28 066 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
2 499 113
57%
12 870
46%
PUBLIC
1 889 058
43%
15 196
54%
Total
4 388 171
28 066
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape,
35 from the Free State, 10 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Gauteng, 4 from Mpumalanga and 8 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 673. Of the 126 deaths reported today, 11 occurred in the past
24 hours: 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 4 in KwaZulu Natal and 4 from Mpumalanga. The provinces continue to refine their processes of identifying COVID- 19 related deaths as outlined in the statement of 8 October 2020.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 622 153 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3225
86400
1061
Free State
1128
35537
13887
Gauteng
4444
198582
19719
KwaZulu-Natal
3000
111585
5710
Limpopo
425
15093
715
Mpumalanga
585
26801
729
North West
382
27621
2712
Northern Cape
232
15479
3177
Western Cape
4252
105055
3360
National
17673
622153
51070