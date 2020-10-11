South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 690 896 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 690 896 with 2 364 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 10 October 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

90686

13,1

Free State

50552

7,3

Gauteng

222745

32,2

KwaZulu-Natal

120295

17,4

Limpopo

16233

2,3

Mpumalanga

28115

4,1

North West

30715

4,4

Northern Cape

18888

2,7

Western Cape

112667

16,3

Unknown

0,0

Total

690896

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 388 171 with 28 066 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

2 499 113

57%

12 870

46%

PUBLIC

1 889 058

43%

15 196

54%

Total

4 388 171

28 066

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape,

35 from the Free State, 10 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Gauteng, 4 from Mpumalanga and 8 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 673. Of the 126 deaths reported today, 11 occurred in the past

24 hours: 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 4 in KwaZulu Natal and 4 from Mpumalanga. The provinces continue to refine their processes of identifying COVID- 19 related deaths as outlined in the statement of 8 October 2020.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 622 153 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3225

86400

1061

Free State

1128

35537

13887

Gauteng

4444

198582

19719

KwaZulu-Natal

3000

111585

5710

Limpopo

425

15093

715

Mpumalanga

585

26801

729

North West

382

27621

2712

Northern Cape

232

15479

3177

Western Cape

4252

105055

3360

National

17673

622153

51070