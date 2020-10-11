Egypt: Sisi Pledges to Remove Obstacles Facing Young Craftsmen

11 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday pledged to remove obstacles facing young craftsmen.

Meeting exhibitors from different governorates following the inauguration ceremony of Turathna "Our Heritage" Exhibition for traditional and heritage handicrafts, Sisi affirmed the state's keenness to support young craftsmen and raise their manufacturing capabilities.

The President was keen to encourage entrepreneurs to expand and increase production to provide new job opportunities and transfer their technical and industrial expertise to young craftsmen in addition to raising their manufacturing capabilities to suit the needs of the internal and external market. Thus, they would achieve the highest possible return and their capacities will qualify them to achieve development that serves the national economy.

Organized by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), Turathna Exhibition is one of the largest specialized exhibitions in the field of traditional and heritage handicrafts, which includes about 600 exhibitors in this field, as part of implementing the country's strategy for supporting these crafts, displaying distinctive products and opening wider horizons for their spread and development, as well as encouraging young people to learn and master these fine handicrafts. Establishing small or micro-projects in this area provides these young people with profitable and stable employment opportunities.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Kenya's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.