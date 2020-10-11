Nigeria: #endsars - Police Attack Premium Times Journalist Covering Abuja Protest

Premium Times
Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu, during the #EndSARS protest at Abuja on Saturday, October 10.
11 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ufuoma Ataro

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Ebuka Onyeji, has been assaulted by police officers while covering the #EndSARS protest in Abuja on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how police fired teargas canisters at the protesters, who were marching in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, demanding the scrapping of the notorious police unit, FSARS.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters witnessed how protesters were violently dispersed with teargas and water cannons.

Some of the police officers then alighted from their vehicles and chased the protesters including journalists covering the protest.

Some of the protesters were beaten with huge sticks and iron bars by the police officers.

The PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Mr Onyeji, along with some activists were chased down and beaten too.

This is despite Mr Onyeji clearly identifying himself as a journalist.

"God punish you, journalists," one of the officers said as he swung a big stick at the reporter aiming for his head.

The reporter was only able to block some of the hits with his hand as he ran away to avoid further beatings.

Mr Onyeji sustained bruises on his hand and back while Gloria Ukwenga, an activist who was also beaten, was left with a dislocated arm. Both of them were receiving treatment at the Wuse General Hospital in Abuja at the time of this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria's Police Disband Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Special Unit Banned From Roadblocks for Alleged Brutality
Nigeria Mourns Footballer as Police Deny Brutality
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.