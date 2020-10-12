Nigeria: #OndoDecides2020 - Akeredolu Wins Ondo Governorship Election

11 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi and Alfred Olufemi

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won the Ondo governorship election held on Saturday.

Mr Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, won in 15 of the state's 18 local government areas, based on the results announced by the electoral commission, INEC, at its headquarters in Abuja.

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the remaining three local governments.

A total of 17 candidates took part in the election.

Mr Akeredolu is set to be officially declared the winner by INEC in the next few minutes.

The senior lawyer will govern the state for another four years having been first elected in 2016.

