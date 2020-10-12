Nigeria: U.S., UK, EU Urged to Place Visa Ban On IG, Digs, AIGs Over SARS Brutality

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Sunday, appealed to the governments of the UK, US and European Union to impose visa restrictions on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, his deputies and assistants over their refusal to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The U.S had, in September, slammed visa restrictions on election riggers in the November 2019 governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, said the call became imperative to restore civility and decorum to the activities of the Nigeria Police in their dealings with innocent citizens.

He said that he is optimistic that such visa restrictions would compel the police hierarchy to disband SARS, bring sanity to policing in Nigeria and enable innocent Nigerians to breath.

He insisted that police officers providing official cover for heinous crimes being committed by the SARS must be identified, prosecuted and dismissed after due investigation.

"Just like the recent visa restrictions on election riggers in Kogi and Bayelsa States helped to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Edo State, we are convinced that a similar action will make the police authorities in Nigeria to heed international outcry against the atrocities of SARS and call for its urgent disbandment," he said.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, where victims of SARS' torture, extortion and the family of those killed extra-judicially can seek redress and any SARS' operative found culpable punished according to law.

He also urged the international community to pressurize the Federal Government until SARS is disbanded in view of the outfits' barbarity and impunity towards Nigerians.