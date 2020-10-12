Nigeria: 'This Is Just the Beginning of New Nigeria', Wizkid, Others React to SARS Disbandment

11 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

In reaction to the dissolution of the dreaded police formation, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS or FSARS), Nigerian pop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, says it marks the beginning of a new Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the dissolution on Sunday afternoon during a press conference at the force headquarters in Abuja.

Wizkid joined one of the #EndSars protests in London on Sunday, where he challenged the crowd to demand better from the Nigerian government and officials.

"This is just the beginning!! We won our fight to #ENDSARS .. now Reform the Nigerian police!! #Endpolice brutality! We deserve good governance! #Endpolicebrutality," the popular singer told the band of protesters.

"It's not over yet, don't let them say you don't have a voice. Now my people, you see what our voices did. This is the beginning of a new Nigeria! Nigerian youths!! Know your rights and fight for it ! You deserve it. We all deserve it."

The singer, who joined the #EndSARS campaign on Sunday, had urged President Buhari to focus more on issues affecting the country and its youth rather than matters that concern America.

His remarks were a reaction to a tweet by Mr Buhari where he wished American President Donald Trump a fast recovery from coronavirus.

Proud of everybody that came out !

Thank YOU ! 🇬🇧 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 @wizkidayo @OgbeniDipo

✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #EndSarsProtestsuk #endsarslondonprotest #EndSarsProtests #EndSarsNow #endsars #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARSImmediately pic.twitter.com/Ecj87rcp10

- #ENDSARS (@themsdebdeb) October 11, 2020

Wizkid telling London protesters that SARS has been dissolved. #EndSARS

pic.twitter.com/QtzdsOSQB7

- ZEUS (@itzbasito) October 11, 2020

This is not about me/You or any individual !! This is for us and the next generation to come! Love everybody! ❤️

- Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 11, 2020

