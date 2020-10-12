Nigeria: Buhari Loses 100,000 to Omokri's #UnfollowBuhari Campaign

12 October 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has lost 100,000 Twitter followers in just three hours as bestselling author, Reno Omokri, started a hash tag, #UnfollowBuhari in Twitter.

At exactly 5 p.m. last Friday, Omokri had tweeted via his verified Twitter handle as follows: "If we all mean business with this #EndSARS movement, let us send a strong message to General @MBuhari. He has 3.5 million followers.

"If we all stop following him and he sees his Twitter following drop by one million, he will sit up. Who is with me? Let's go there!"

As at that time, President Buhari had 3.5 million followers. Three hours after Omokri's post, Buhari's followers dropped to 3.4 million with indications to lose more followers.

Announcing the breakthrough at the weekend, Omokri, also known as #BuhariTormentor, tweeted as follows: "Dear Nigerians, when I started the #UnfollowBuhari campaign as part of my #EndSARS protest, some laughed.

"In just one hour, we have reduced Buhari's followers by 100,000. Never underestimate your influence. When Nigerians wake up, the government will be afraid of us!"

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

