Nigeria: Ganduje Suspends Media Aide Over Tweet Against Buhari

11 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, over a tweet he posted attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor's directive in a statement on Sunday, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

He said that though the media aide had said the tweet was his personal opinion, as a public figure it would be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official position on matters of public concern.

The governor therefore warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of President Buhari's administration.

Yankasai had on Sunday morning tweeted thay President Buhari was insensitive and had no sympathy for Nigerians.

Mr. Yakasai, who tweeted via his handle, @dawisu, was reacting to the President's inability to address Nigerians amid the national outrage against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force in general.

Though President Buhari had met with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and had appealed for calm, Ganduje's aide believes that the President demonstrated insensitivity by not addressing the nation in a broadcast.

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
