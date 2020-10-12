Tanzania: Fire Erupts On Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Tallest Peak

12 October 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Communities living near the peak were trying to extinguish the flames, but the altitude of the fire made it difficult, according to local media. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

A fire broke out on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday, the country's National Parks service said on Twitter.

An initial image showed flames on the mountain, showing an orange blaze about midway up Africa's highest peak, with the Tanzania National Parks service saying that "efforts to extinguish it are still ongoing."

Local newspaper The Citizen said communities situated near the peak were trying to put out the flames, but the altitude of the fire made battling the blaze difficult.

At 5,895 meters (19,341 feet), Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, formed by a dormant volcano near East Africa's Rift Valley.

(dpa, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.