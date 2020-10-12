Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Eager to Bounce Back

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela has expressed his joy after featuring for Harambee Stars in the 2-1 win over Zambia in an international friendly match at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Mandela sustained a career-threatening knee injury while training in France with the national team June last year as they prepared for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 in Egypt.

He had reconstructive surgery in France and had stayed out of competitive football for 16 months before the friendly match against Zambia's Chipolopolo.

The former Mbotela Kamaliza and Tusker FC defender says he is now fully recovered and looking forward to getting back to action fully.

"It has not been an easy time for mentally and physically but I am very happy to be back on the pitch playing football. After 16 months without any competitive action, I thought I would be very rusty but I am happy with how my body responded. I have been working out personally and also my teammates and technical bench made it easy for me by encouraging me," Mandela said.

Mandela, 26, is currently unattached after parting ways with Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Maritzburg United early last year. He had unsuccessful trial stints at Baroka FC and Highlands Park earlier this year. He however was not eager to discuss his future as far as club football is concerned.

"Not now. I am not ready for such discussions. My focus is on getting fitter and stronger," he said.

Mandela moved to Santos FC in South Africa in 2012 from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker FC. After three seasons at the club, he crossed over to Maritzburg where he became a household name for the club.

Before parting ways with the club, Mandela was rumored to be on his way to PSL giants Orlando Pirates.

Against Zambia, Mandela was rested on 82 minutes, Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa taking his place.