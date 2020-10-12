Kenya: Gor Mahia Release Four

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have parted ways with four players to create room for their 14 new signings.

K'Ogalo have axed Ghanaian Jackson Owusu, defender Wellington Ochieng', veteran strikers Edwin Lavatsa and Kennedy "Agogo" Otieno.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo confirmed to Nation Sport that the quartet has been released due to sporting reasons.

The four were rarely fielded last season by British coach Steven Polack who left the club on mutual consent on Friday. Polack has since been replaced by Brazilian Roberto Oliveira who will be in charge for the next two years.

"We have released the four and they will not part of our squad next season. They were good players in our team only that competition was stiff and some of them couldn't get enough playing time. We wish them all the best in future," Odhiambo told Nation Sport.

Owusu, who joined Gor in January from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, has since been replaced by Cameroonian Bertrand Konfor, Sydney Ochieng' and John Ochieng' from Chemelil Sugar.

Wellington, on the other hand, spent majority of the past season on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the Caf Confederations Cup tie against DC Motema Pembe in November 2019. His position will be taken up by Kelvin Wesonga signed from Western Stima.

Otieno joined Gor in August 2019 from Western Stima but failed to nail a starting berth upfront. Alongside Lavatsa, who joined in January, the pair has been deemed surplus to requirements with Gor having recruited heavily in that department.

Burundian Jules Ulimwengu, Ugandan Tito Okello, teenage sensations Benson Omala and Dickson 'Agwambo' Raila are some of the strikers that Gor have signed this transfer window.