Kenya: Covid-19 - Turkana Closes Isolation Centres in Schools Ahead of Reopening

Turkana County has shifted its focus to strengthening the home-based care of Covid-19 patients, with most of its temporary isolation and quarantine centers closed.

Primary and secondary schools that were being used by patients have been handed over to the Ministry of Education ahead of the phased reopening of schools from Monday.

In addition, Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro said, 48 health workers who are part of Covid-19 treatment teams in Turkana West, Turkana Central and Turkana South sub-counties will be trained on home care.

The training by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) will take place over the next month.

"This will reduce pressure on health facilities which must also continue offering services to other patients," the Deputy Governor said.

Partnerships

Mr Lotethiro asked the county's health partners to help equip strategic dispensaries, health centers and hospitals to handle Covid-19 cases.

He said PPE and other supplies worth Sh3 million, that were donated by the IRC, will strengthen Turkana's capacity to fight the pandemic and help keep medics safe.

Anthony Wachira, the IRC'sTurkana Field Manager, is committed to assisting vulnerable populations dealing with disasters, conflict, emergencies and natural occurrences such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that through a grant by Novartis, the organisation will also train community health volunteers and disease reporters across 19 border facilities.

It will also educate the public on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.