Kenya: Covid-19 - Turkana Closes Isolation Centres in Schools Ahead of Reopening

11 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

Turkana County has shifted its focus to strengthening the home-based care of Covid-19 patients, with most of its temporary isolation and quarantine centers closed.

Primary and secondary schools that were being used by patients have been handed over to the Ministry of Education ahead of the phased reopening of schools from Monday.

In addition, Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro said, 48 health workers who are part of Covid-19 treatment teams in Turkana West, Turkana Central and Turkana South sub-counties will be trained on home care.

The training by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) will take place over the next month.

"This will reduce pressure on health facilities which must also continue offering services to other patients," the Deputy Governor said.

Partnerships

Mr Lotethiro asked the county's health partners to help equip strategic dispensaries, health centers and hospitals to handle Covid-19 cases.

He said PPE and other supplies worth Sh3 million, that were donated by the IRC, will strengthen Turkana's capacity to fight the pandemic and help keep medics safe.

Anthony Wachira, the IRC'sTurkana Field Manager, is committed to assisting vulnerable populations dealing with disasters, conflict, emergencies and natural occurrences such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that through a grant by Novartis, the organisation will also train community health volunteers and disease reporters across 19 border facilities.

It will also educate the public on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.