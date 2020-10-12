Kenya: Churchill Show Comedian Othuol Othuol Dies

11 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia and Amina Wako

Churchill Show comedian Ben Maurice alias Othuol Othuol died at about 5.30pm on Sunday after a long illness.

Othuol died at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past two weeks.

The comedian has been in and out of hospital since last year and once sought support from the public in dealing with an undisclosed sickness and depression.

He was diagnosed with tuberculosis about 10 months ago and was admitted to KNH and discharged after six months.

In June, Othuol was rushed to Kitengela Hospital after fainting at home and was later taken to KNH, treated and discharged.

He was readmitted about two weeks ago but it was not clear what he was suffering from. Some reports indicated that he had a brain tumour.

Besides his comedy, Othuol featured on "Aunty Boss", a popular NTV show, and a number of Luo comedy films.

He was among several artistes in the country who received Sh10,000 each as a cushion from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eulogies

Churchill Show founder Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, Othuol's colleagues, comedy fans and politicians took to social media with moving tributes.

On his Twitter page, Churchill wrote, "Life is short. God gives and God takes. Sote tuko safarini (We are all on a journey). Sleep well, Othuol."

Comedian Fred Omondi recounted how he struggled alongside Othuol, Oga Obina and Owago after venturing into the comedy industry.

"The four of us 'hustled' to the extent that we shared a house to save money. His death has hit me hard because we have walked this comedy journey together [sic]," Mr Omondi told the Nation.

Eddie Butita, who also worked with Othuol, said he did his best, while Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris wrote, "A sad evening for the Kenyan comic industry. Shine on your way, Othuol."

Some artistes did not shy away from pointing out that some of Othuol's friends abandoned him when he needed their help.

Tumbili, a close friend of Othuol's, said via Twitter that "the way they never believed when you needed help is the same way they won't believe you are gone".

