Kenya: Kiunjuri Calls for Fairness From Police

12 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stanley Ngotho

Service Party of Kenya (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri wants security apparatus to apply the new guidelines on political gatherings non-selectively and not to use them to punish leaders perceived to be anti-government.

The former CS said the new National Security Advisory Committee's resolution requiring political leaders intending to hold public gatherings to seek approval from an officer commanding station of an area three days prior might be used to punish some politicians.

Speaking in Kitengela over the weekend in a tour to popularise his party, Mr Kiunjuri urged the government to ensure the new rule cut across the political divide fairly.

He cautioned security officers against being misused by government machineries to deny some leaders permission to hold meetings despite applying for the same.

"We support the new guidelines only if they will be applied to all leaders across the political divide. We fear the rule might be used to punish and frustrate leaders perceived to be anti-handshake politics," said the former Agriculture CS.

Mr Kiunjuri met dozens of leaders from Kajiado East and some residents in readiness for party membership recruitment, promising to field candidates in all elective posts countrywide in 2022 general elections. He rallied locals to support Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid through the TSP party.

Former Kajiado gubernatorial aspirant and prominent businessman George King'ori said Jubilee party wrangles and the onslaught between Kieleweke and Tangatanga factions have left members vulnerable and dejected.

Read the original article on Nation.

