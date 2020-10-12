Kenya: Ruto Calls for Political Tolerance As State Moves to Curtail His 2022 Campaigns

Machakos — Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to be tolerant of each other, amid rising political temperatures linked to the 2022 succession politics which has sharply divided leaders.

He said they must respect and accommodate each other even when faced with differing ideas on issues.

"Let us work together. We want a country that we can all walk together," he said Sunday during a church service at the Africa Inland Church, Bomani in Machakos Town.

He was accompanied by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), George Theuri (Embakasi West) and Nixon Korir (Lang'ata).

Ruto has lately cut the image of an isolated man in the Jubilee government, where he is rarely seen in state functions, apart from the Cabinet and the national prayers held at State House on Saturday.

A once close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto lately skips meetings presided over by the Head of State, with party and government officials accusing him of setting off to sabotage president Kenyatta's reform agenda because he is focused on campaigns to take over from him when his second and final terms ends in two years.

Last week, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) issued new directives aimed at taming heightened political meetings following the death of two young boys in Murang'a during protests by youths who are pro and anti Ruto.

As a result, a meeting Ruto was scheduled to attend in Nyamira and Mumias was cancelled.

"We should never witness such in a country that professes to be God-fearing. Teargas should never be near a church or worshippers," he said of teargas that was lobbed by police at a church in Murang'a during last week's chaos.

While supporting these sentiments, Prof Kibwana said leaders, especially Governors, should not be intimidated for taking a certain political stand.

"We fought for this Constitution because it promised to treat everyone equally. We are not happy with the way things are being run in this country," he said.

The Makueni Governor said the current Constitution is no longer being respected.

"Now we want to review the Constitution. Would this new one be respected?" He posed.

The Makueni Governor called on leaders to dialogue and put the country on a united and transformation path "because we do not want a return of the 2007 and 2009 turbulence".

He said it was obvious Kenya was divided into the haves and the have-nots, and as such, something must be done to bring equality among the people.

"We have an unequal country and we must do something about it," he explained.

On his part, Munyaka said "we all have inadequacies, hence the need to forgive each other."

"But we must be truthful and faithful to our constitution. Let us uphold the freedom of assembly and worship. Let us not apply double standards while using our laws," he said.