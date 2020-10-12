Kenya: Learners Back to School in Kenya After Covid-19 Break

Nairobi — Kenya re-opened schools Monday after a long break occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March.

The Education Ministry allowed learners in Grade 4, Standard 8 and Form 4 to start reporting to school for physical learning, as parents await to known when other classes will resume.

"We are back, but the COVID-19 protocols must be followed," said Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on a tour of schools in Kibra in the capital Nairobi, "teachers must ensure that the learners are well protected and they have masks on."

Magoha said it was the responsibility of teachers to ensure hygiene measures are maintained, through hand-washing in all schools.

He also directed headteachers to identify and compile a list of all learners with preexisting conditions.

"That is very important because it will help to know who has a preexisting condition so as to get special COVID-19 attention," he said.

During the long COVID-19 break, the rate of early pregnancies among learners who were at home was identified as a major concern across the country.

And as schools resumed physical learning, Magoha said no girl will be denied a chance to resume studies because of pregnancy.

"They are all welcome back to continue with their studies," he said, even as he warned that perpetrators will face the law.