Tanzania: Yanga Lift Lid On Moro Captaincy

YOUNG Africans have defended their move to hand the captaincy armband to defender Lamine Moro saying it was reached following recommendations by the team's technical bench.

The Ghanaian centre back will be assisted by his defensive twin partners Bakari Mwamnyeto and Mukoko Tonombe who will be the third choice captain of the team.

Moro has since succeeded the former captain Papy Tshishimbi who was released from the club last season and is reportedly playing for Kinshasa giants, AS Vita.

After the departure of Tshishimbi, the armband was regularly rotating between two players; Haruna Niyonzima and Deus Kaseke until the recent changes were officially announced by the club.

Commenting on this yesterday was the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli who reiterated that Moro was proposed by the technical bench and the decision was later approved by the leadership of the club.

"As you know, captains are supposed to have particular qualities including discipline as such, the club has nodded to the selection of the three named players who will be wearing the captaincy armband depending on who is present at that time," said Bumbuli.

He added that Kaseke and Niyonzima were not hundred per cent captains of the team saying they were just filling the void left by Tshishimbi and his Vice captain Juma Abdul as one way to show respect to them.

So far, Moro is the leading top goal scorer for Yanga this season as he netted two winning goals against Mbeya City and Mtibwa Sugar scoring one goal in each encounter.

Until now, only Tuisila Kisinda is yet to hit behind the net in the unfolding top flight league for foreign based players as his colleagues who joined Jangwani Street side like Michael Sarpong, Yacouba Sogne, Carlinho Fernandes 'Carlinhos' and Tonombe have all netted in their league games.

However, Yanga, who are yet to officially confirm the arrival of Cedric Kaze as the new coach to take charge from the sacked Zlatko Krmpotic, sit third on the league log with 13 points and are yet to taste the sour side of the contest.

Krmpotic, who was heavily criticised for his playing format of using long balls without letting ground flow of the ball, guided Yanga to post four league wins a one draw and he also helped the club to stamp two victories in the friendly matches Yanga played.

His dismissal was accompanied with mixed feelings from the public as some of them wished that he could have been given some time to train the team since he was getting good results while the other section conceded his sacking.