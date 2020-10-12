Rwanda, Egypt to Host Afrobasket Qualifiers in November

The host cities of the upcoming window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers have been confirmed for next month. The FIBA Africa Board has approved two cities to host games in a protected environment (bubbles) tournament format.

Kigali, Rwanda is set to host three groups; A, B and D featuring 12 teams while the Egyptian city of Alexandria will accommodate the Group E tournament.

According to Fiba Africa, the exact schedule of November games and the February 2021 window hosts will be confirmed at a later date.

The games of Group C were played during the February 2020 window.

The most important criteria in choosing the host cities was the health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.

The decision to play both windows in bubbles was confirmed by the FIBA Executive Committee last month.

Groups:

Group A: Tunisia, Central African Republic, DR Congo and Madagascar

Group B: Senegal, Angola, Mozambique and Mozambique

Group D: Nigeria, Mali, Rwanda and Algeria

Group E: Morocco, Egypt, Uganda and winner of Zone 3

