Rwanda, Egypt to Host Afrobasket Qualifiers in November

10 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The host cities of the upcoming window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers have been confirmed for next month. The FIBA Africa Board has approved two cities to host games in a protected environment (bubbles) tournament format.

Kigali, Rwanda is set to host three groups; A, B and D featuring 12 teams while the Egyptian city of Alexandria will accommodate the Group E tournament.

According to Fiba Africa, the exact schedule of November games and the February 2021 window hosts will be confirmed at a later date.

The games of Group C were played during the February 2020 window.

The most important criteria in choosing the host cities was the health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.

The decision to play both windows in bubbles was confirmed by the FIBA Executive Committee last month.

Groups:

Group A: Tunisia, Central African Republic, DR Congo and Madagascar

Group B: Senegal, Angola, Mozambique and Mozambique

Group D: Nigeria, Mali, Rwanda and Algeria

Group E: Morocco, Egypt, Uganda and winner of Zone 3

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.