Rwanda: Foreign-Based Players to Join Amavubi Camp On October 25

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) expects foreign-based players, including first-timer Kevin Monnet-Paquet, to join the national team's camp on October 25.

Monnet-Paquet, 32, was last week named on Amavubi's provisional squad to face Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers due next month. The Saint Etienne forward, born to a Rwandan mother and French father, represented France at youth level.

Despite the Covid-19 concerns and possible risk of conflicting calendars with their clubs, head coach Vincent Mashami is optimistic that the players will be allowed to jet in for the camp as Amavubi look to get their first victory in the qualifiers campaign.

"We hope at least 80 per cent of the foreign-based players will join camp," said Mashami, adding that "We are starting camp with 23 local players, and we will be doing two training sessions a day. The rest of the squad members will join us on October 25."

The home-based players, with exception of APR players who are preparing for the 2020/21 Caf Champions League, reported to residential camp at Golden Tulip Hotel in Bugesera District, on Friday, October 9, and have since been using Bugesera Stadium as their training base.

Prior to joining camp, all the players and staff took Covid-19 tests at Ferwafa headquarters, in Remera, and their health will be monitored daily at the hotel as requested by the guidelines of the Ministry of Sports.

Amavubi play away to Cape Verde in the two sides' first-leg on November 14, before hosting the return-leg on November 17 in Kigali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Having lost their first two matches, Mashami's side sit bottom of Group F without a single point, whereas Cameroon and Mozambique are joint leaders with 4 points apiece. Cape Verde are third with 2 points.

Amavubi have not competed at the AFCON finals since their first and only appearance at the 2004 edition, in Tunisia, where they bowed out from the group stage.

Squad in camp:

Yves Kimenyi, Olivier Kwizera, Eric Ndayishimiye, Eric Rutanga, Hervé Rugwiro, Emery Bayisenge, Michel Rusheshangoga, Eric Ngendahimana, Fabrice Twizerimana, Eric Nsabimana, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Patrick Sibomana, Ernest Sugira, Ossée Iyabivuze, Justin Mico and Muhadjiri Hakizimana

Others are; Faustin Usengimana, Felix Ndekwe, Eric Iradukunda, Bertrand Iradukunda, Rashid Kalisa, Aimable Nsabimana and Onésime Twizerimana.

Foreign-based players:

Abdoul Rwatubyaye (Switchbacks, U.S.), Salomon Nirisarike (Pyunick, Armenia), Ally Niyonzima (Azam, Tanzania), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Kevin Muhire (El Gaish, Egypt), Djihad Bizimana (Waasland, Belgium), Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga, Tanzania), Steve Rubanguka ( A.E. Karaiskakis, Greece), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania) and Kevin Monnet Paquet.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa