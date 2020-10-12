Congo-Kinshasa: Congo to Investigate 'Jobs-for-Sex' Accusations During Ebola Outbreak

Malaicka Adihe/Thomson Reuters Foundation
A woman who was sexually exploited by a doctor involved in the Ebola response is pictured in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 20, 2020.
9 October 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Nellie Peyton

Dakar — Dozens of women have made accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis

Democratic Republic of Congo will investigate accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers that were uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian, the country's health minister said on Friday.

Five U.N. agencies and international NGOs have also launched inquiries after 51 women accused mainly foreign aid workers of demanding sex in exchange for jobs during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.

"We are sending a team next week to investigate," Congo's health minister, Eteni Longondo, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The aim is to know the truth and understand exactly what happened, and then we can pursue justice if we establish who is responsible," he said.

The government probe will happen alongside internal inquiries by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Vision, and medical charity ALIMA.

Other groups named by women in the report were Medecins Sans Frontieres and Oxfam.

Most of the women - many of whose accounts were backed up by aid agency drivers and local NGO workers - said numerous men had either propositioned them, forced them to have sex in exchange for a job or ended contracts when they refused.

The highest number of accusations - made by 30 women - were against men who identified as WHO workers, while eight women accused men who said they were with Congo's health ministry.

When approached with the allegations, Longondo said he had received no such reports during the Ebola response but encouraged victims to come forward.

None of the women interviewed during the nearly year-long investigation said they reported the abuse to the organisations involved or to police because they were ashamed, afraid of reprisals or did not know how to.

Their accusations have prompted calls for greater scrutiny over the aid sector and tougher action including funding cuts if agencies do not tackle sexual abuse by staff.

The world's second-largest Ebola outbreak brought thousands of aid workers and millions of dollars to the troubled region, ending in June after more than 2,200 people died.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Helen Popper; The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, and covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

More on This
Aid Sex Abuse in DR Congo - Calls for Punishment, Reform
Leaked UN Report Details Blunders in CAR Sex Abuse Inquiry
Stability in DR Congo Fragile - UN Told
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.