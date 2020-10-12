Tanzania: Political Parties to Submit Names of Agents

10 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ambrose Wantaigwa in Mara

DIRECTOR of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Dr Charles Mahera, has directed leaders of all political parties to submit the names of their agents who will participate in the general election to assist returning officers.

He said in Mara Region, while speaking to election stakeholders that parties should submit the names of their agents 14 days before the Election Day to avoid inconveniences.

"Often when elections come, some parties delay submitting the names of their agents and their credentials on time, causing inconveniences to NEC," said Dr Mahera.

He said assistant returning officers and supervisors would use official identification methods to identify them at stations, including scrutinising their national IDs, passports and driving licences.

"Some civil society organisations in the country and at least 15 international organisations had been allowed by NEC to participate in the general election process," he noted.

He said 29,188,347 voters were registered in the permanent voter register with 54 per cent being young people aged between 18 and 35 years across the country.

He said all parties participating in the general election should instruct their candidates to follow electoral rules and regulations.

"Candidates should follow the schedule of campaign rallies as directed, while avoiding using abusive language against other candidates and violent campaigns," he said.

