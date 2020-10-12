Tanzania: CCM to Throw Weight On Education Quality

CCM Central Committee (CC) member, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured Tanzanians and the general public that after recording great achievements in the education sector in the past five years, focus now will be on improving its quality.

The Prime Minister made the promise on Thursday evening while speaking to Songe and Kwediboma wards' residents in Kilindi District and Chanika Ward residents in Handeni District in Tanga region while on his campaign trail to seek votes for CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli.

He said in the next five years, CCM, if re-elected to form the next government, will improve further the quality of education at all levels by focusing on selfreliance philosophy that adheres to the country's context, with special emphasis on vocational training.

"The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi has directed the government to collaborate with the private sector, non-governmental organisations, including religious entities to avail more opportunities for offering education and study skills," he insisted.

He said CCM has also directed the government through its manifesto to strengthen education quality assurance regulatory bodies such as National Council for Technical Education (NACTE), Tanzania Commission for Universities and the quality assurance department for school education.

The Prime Minister said the implementation of free basic education has seen a surge of children enrolled to Std VII from 1million in 2015 to 1.6million in 2020.

The government has also cancelled all donations that were levied on students, including that of water and security.

He further explained that the CCM government has spent 1.09tri/- to fund basic education for primary and secondary schools, where 905 new primary schools and 228 secondary schools have been built nationwide, and that 73 old schools have been renovated, including the construction of 253 new dormitories and 227 laboratories.

Commenting on the government's funding for free basic education in Kilindi District, Mr Majaliwa said a total of 2.64bn/- was provided for renovation, administration, sports, exams and allowances for Ward Education Officers and Head Teachers.

He said a total of 1.82bn/- was provided by the government to 22 secondary schools in Kilindi district for compensation of fees, food for boarding schools and responsibility allowances for school principals; as he urged people to elect CCM leaders because they have good strategies to bring them progress.

Premier Majaliwa told the people of Handeni that their government will continue to serve them and improve social services, including education, water and health. He explained that the government has provided 83.8/- million for the construction of a laboratory for Handeni District Hospital.

"Work is underway, and in the 2020/21 budget, the hospital has been allocated one billion shillings for the construction of the hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, he said that people should think carefully when choosing a leader, because leading a country is not a joke or an experimental task, and that it is a must to find a keen person who will bring development.

"We must know the person's service history and not choose anyone because he has stepped on the podium. We must find a leader who can unite all Tanzanians and keep the peace. We must find a leader who will help the weak, and that person is Dr John Magufuli, the presidential candidate on a CCM ticket," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He gave these remarks yesterday when he addressed the people of Mlalo constituency in Lushoto District in Tanga during a campaign, rally asking for votes for the CCM presidential candidate, Dr Magufuli, Mlalo constituency parliamentary candidate Rashid Shangazi, and councillors on CCM ticket.

Primier Majaliwa urged people to show up in large numbers on the polling day and elect Dr Magufuli for presidency because they have already witnessed the great work he has done in the last five years.

"Let us elect Dr Magufuli for more development."

The premier assured people that all the 85 villages with no electricity will be connected soon after elections. The district has 208 villages, of which 123 villages have already been connected to electricity.