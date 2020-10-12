Tanzania: JPM Hailed for Valuing Persons With Disabilities

10 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

DIRECTOR of the Tanzania National Disabilities Alliance (TNDA) Rehema Ibrahim has commended the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli for giving priority to people with disabilities in the country.

Ms Ibrahim extended TNDA appreciation to the government this week during a tour of the headquarters of Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) in Dar es Salaam, the state-owned media company.

She said since President Magufuli assumed power in 2015 his government had resolved to identify and solve problems facing people with disabilities.

She said besides solving their problems, the fifth phase government had addressed their life challenges although more was still needed to be done.

"The government has prioritised a lot of issues that relate to our daily lives. For instance, persons with disabilities have special seats on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses. The same applies to stadiums," she said.

She noted that it was during the fifth phase government the country had witnessed a good number of persons with disabilities appointed to various positions in the government.

According to her, disability is no longer a hindrance to any person vying for any elective posts as any individual with a disability can now vie for any elective post without any obstacle.

Speaking on ongoing election campaigns Ms Ibrahim praised the media for playing an active role in sensitising members of the public on the challenges facing people with disabilities and how society could contribute to their wellbeing.

"People with disabilities who can read braille will be able to vote on October 28 as there will be people to help them do so. Those who are physically challenged will feel comfortable as wheelchairs will also be available for them to exercise their democratic right," said Ms Ibrahim.

TNDA Secretary-General Noel Gumbo said: "I urge persons with disabilities to show up on October 28, this year, because the National Electoral Commission (NEC) has created a friendly environment for them," he said.

He said arrangements had been made to ensure persons with disabilities didn't queue after arriving at polling stations.

He spoke of the challenges they were facing in their lives and asked the government to support them, including increasing the percentage of funds at each council from two to four per cent.

