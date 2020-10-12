Tanzania, China Vow to Cement Strategic Relations

THE governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and People's Republic of China have agreed to develop strategic relations between them to form the core values of friendly cooperation and solidarity in managing the interests and development of the two countries.

This was said by Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, during his discussion with Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Kabudi during his discussion with Ms Ke said their discus sion also aimed at recognising that this was the 55th year since the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1965 that laid the foundation for strong relations and emphasised there was a need for other countries to respect each other and refrain from encroaching on internal freedom under the pretext of human rights, democracy or anything else.

"This year is critical to the bilateral relations between the United Republic of Tanzania and the People's Republic of China, as we celebrate 55 years since the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1965. This treaty formed the core values of our friendly cooperation and solidarity. In every respect, this is a milestone of our long historical and all-weather friendship. A friendship that upholds the ethos of mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," Prof Kabudi said.

"China's support to Tanzania has been immeasurable. China has provided a helping hand to Tanzania in the implementation of various projects in all fields, including health, defence and security, agriculture, infrastructure, education and industrial sectors. These projects have enormously contributed to the development and well-being of Tanzanians, clearly attesting to mutual respect and friendship that happily exists between our two countries."

Prof Kabudi added that China remained Tanzania's largest trading partner, with 19.3 per cent of Tanzania's imports in 2017/18 originating from China.

China is also Tanzania's largest source of foreign direct Investment (FDI) with investment stock of over 700 projects valued at $7.1bn and creating at least 87,000 jobs.

For her part, the Chinese envoy said China had always been a faithful and good friend for Tanzania and that the 55th anniversary of the friendship of the two countries was a good example and they would always continue respecting and cherishing that friendship.

"We really cherish the cooperation between Tanzania and China. It is built on strong and unshakeable foundations. The two countries work hand in hand to promote each other," said Ms Ke.

She added that China would continue reiterating its commitment to strengthening the excellent bilateral relations that still existed between the two countries.

Friendly relations between Tanzania and China began in the 1960s when these two countries initiated diplomatic relations on December 9, 1961.

China went shoulder to shoulder with Tanzania and helped Tanzania in political, military and development issues.

In another development, Prof Kabudi met and discussed bilateral relations with Finnish Ambassador to Tanzania Ritta Swan and Canadian High Commissioner to Tanzania Pamela O'Donnell.