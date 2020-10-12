Tanzania: Tcu Opens 2nd Admission Window

TANZANIA Commission for Universities (TCU) has opened the second undergraduate programme admission window for the 2020/21 academic year which will run from 12th to 18th of this month.

The Commission's Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa said in Dar es Salaam that the decision to open the second window was made after completion of the first window which ran from 26th to 25 September, 2020, during which 90,572 applications were received.

"In the first admission window, a total of 60,621, equal to 69.9 per cent of applicants were admitted into the available and qualified 74 universities," he said.

The trend in admission of applicants into undergraduate programmes into higher learning institutions from first windows in the past three academic years (2018/19 to 2020/21) shows a huge increase in the number of applicants, a situation that also signifies an increase in the Form Six and diploma graduates, Prof Kihampa added.

He explained that the Commission has approved a total of 686 academic programmes to admit students in 2020/21 academic year, compared to 645 programmes in the just ended 2019/20 academic year.

According to the executive secretary, a total of 157,770 admission opportunities for students are available in the coming academic year, compared to 149,809 chances that were available last year, which is an increase of 7,961 opportunities.

The TCU official further announced that applicants who have been admitted into more than one university were yesterday expected to receive a special message, directing them on how to confirm one (university) of their choice.

"If an applicant fails to receive the message today (yesterday), then such a person should go into the website of the university of their choice and follow the directive on how to confirm. All names of the admitted students in the first admission window are on our website www.tcu.go.tz," he stressed.

He directed those who either failed to apply or missed the admission in the first round to perfectly use the second chance, ordering universities to announce the available programmes.

TCU also reminded applicants that all admission or confirmation- related issues should be submitted to relevant universities.

"In case one faces any challenge, all universities have been directed to give assistance and immediate solution in line with the set guidance and procedures," he concluded.