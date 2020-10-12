Malawi: Mwenifumbo Hands Over K2 Million Borehole Ahead of Nov 10 By-Election

UTM candidate in the Karonga Central Constituency by-election, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, on Thursday commissioned and handed over a K2 000 000 worth borehole to help communities with access to safe water.

Mwenifumbo, former legislator for the constituency, handed over the borehole at a ceremony in Chiwondo Area of Paramount Chief Kyungu who are said have been without safe and clean water for years.

Among others, the communities expected to benefit from the borehole are those from Group Village Headman Kishombe whose residents had been using water from Chiwondo lagoon which is not safe.

After handing over the borehole, Mwenifumbo said it was sad to learn that people in the area were travelling long distances just to access clean water a development.

"It was sad to note despite potable water being a basic human need these communities have had no access to clean and potable water for decades hence my assistance," said Mwenifumbo.

He said the borehole that he has provided will help the villagers in concentrating on developing their lives since they will no longer travel long distances to fetch water.

Mwenifumbo then appealed to the beneficiaries of the water point to take care of it so it could serve its intended purpose for a longer time.

Group Village Headman Kishombe in his remarks said people of his area have been facing water challenges for years hence hailed the installation of the borehole in the area.

"We used to face a lot of challenges because we did not have access to reliable sources of water and as a result of this we used to get ill due to the unclean water," he explained.

One of the beneficiaries Anne Mwenelupembe, said she was grateful with the initiative saying they will no longer be drawing water from unprotected sources such as a the lagoon.

She said: "The provision of the borehole will greatly improve our lives as a result we will be having enough time to concentrate on developmental activities rather than travelling long distances in the hunt for clean water."

