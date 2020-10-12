Malawi: Tax Payments Now Possible With Airtel Money, Says Malawi Revenue Authority

Tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Airtel Money have announced a partnership that will enable registered taxpayers to pay their taxes, both Domestic and Customs duties, via Airtel Money.

Malawi Revenue Authority Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma said the partnership with Airtel is in line with the Authority's objective of providing total convenience to taxpayers when it comes to paying taxes.

He said tax payment using mobile money platforms like Airtel Money is expected to widen convenience for taxpayers to pay at any time of the day while simultaneously enhancing tax compliance, reducing the cost of compliance, and improving revenue collection, which would ultimately spur socio-economic development.

"MRA is leaving no stone unturned to enhance tax compliance by opening up more avenues for taxpayers to timely manage their obligation of paying tax. At the same time, the Authority is focussed on reducing the cost of tax compliance while improving revenue collection to avail adequate resources to Government for socio-economic development," Kapoloma said.

In commenting on the partnership, Airtel Money Director, Polycarp Ndekana, said: "We are glad to contribute to national development by enabling electronic tax payment on the platform as a way of improving efficiency in tax compliance and collection.

"Airtel Money strives to offer its customers the convenience and security of paying taxes using their mobile phones. With Airtel Money's wide customer base and the largest agent network in the country, paying taxes has now reached its highest-ever simplicity."

He also encouraged all Airtel subscribers who are not utilising Airtel Money to activate their account and enjoy the various services available, like remote tax payment, airtime and bundle top-up, settling of utility bills, and more.

To access the service, customers must dial *211# then Select "Make Payments", Select "Make payments", Select Nickname "MRA", Enter PRN number, and then Enter the required tax amount. Customers can also access the Airtel Money menu from the 'My Airtel' App.

Established in February 2011, Airtel Money has spread mobile commerce service with a wide agent network in the country. At the end of June 2020, Airtel Money had a customer base of over 1.8 million subscribers; around 27,000 agents; 600 Airtel Money branches, and over 3,500 kiosks, across Malawi in both rural and urban areas.

The Malawi Revenue Authority is a tax administration agency of the Government of Malawi responsible for assessment, collection and accounting for tax revenues.

Revenues collected by the Authority are for Government's implementation of various socio-economic development initiatives such as the construction of roads, bridges, schools, health facilities and provision of social services. These include national security, provision of salaries for civil servants such as the police, the army, judges, doctors, nurses and teachers.

