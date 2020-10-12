Mali: All Heads Together

opinion

When the M5-RFP began protesting in June 2020, no one could imagine the political crisis in the country would take a different twist.

Three months after they hit the streets to call for Keita's resignation, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court, the military came in on August 18, 2020 under the command of Colonel Assimi Goita. By midnight, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation on the state-run television.

As the country grapples with an intractable insurgency and eight years of instability, anger over the government's failure to resolve conflict, respect democratic norms, and provide basic services, the instability in the country was already destabilizing the Sahel region highly troubled by terrorists groups like ISIS and al-Qaida.

Although the coup d'état was highly condemned by the international community, it met with celebrations in Bamako. Thousands of unarmed civilians thronged the streets to shower praises on the military junta as they drove through the main streets of Bamako. The international community, ECOWAS, African Union, European Union and United Nations had only one choice, that of imposing sanctions against the country and pressurizing the coup leaders to hand over power to a civilian government in 12 months.

Today, after several rounds of negotiations spearheaded by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, it is time for different stakeholders to put their personal interest aside and come together in order to make Mali the historic African country it has been in the yester years. To do this, the June 5 Movement-Rally for Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), led by Imam Mahmoud Dicko and the Network of Civil society Organizations must give enormous support to the appointed transitional government headed by former defense minister, Bah N'daw, vice-president Assimi Goita and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who have two major tasks to tackle. Bring back the battered economy on the rail and to its minimum the insecurity in the country especially in the north where jihadists are reigning. Furthermore, their support will not only give them credence in the eyes of the local population (ahead of the general elections to be organized in 18 months), but also to the international community that saw reasons in some of their demands.

However, their unconditional support needs to be buttress by the rule each and every actor in and out of the government has to play. For, if the President and the Prime Minister who were handpicked by the military junta are not given the powers they deserve, the impact will be felt on the output of their activities and the same complains will resurface at the end of the 18-months. Same for some foreign powers who have very big security and economic investments in the country. Their neutrality in the internal affairs of the country would go a long way to help Mali get out of the present turmoil.