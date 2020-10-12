Cameroon: Mbile Tapea Solomon - New Pamol General Manager

He was installed yesterday in Limbe alongside Manghe Donatus Asu as his deputy.

Pamol Plantations now has a new management. They are Mbile Tapea Solomon, General Manager, and Manghe Donatus Asu, Deputy General Manager. They were chosen after the corporation's Board meeting that held in Limbe on Wednesday October 7, 2020 and installed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe in the presence of the Board Chair, Bernard Okalia Bilai.

Installing the two officials, the Minister charged them to ensure the rehabilitation of oil mills of Lobe and Ndian in order to ensure the sustainable production of palm oil. That there should be increase in the yield of fresh fruit bunches up to 13 to 16 tons per hectare in a year through the application of fertilizers. They were told to acquire heavy duty machinery for the collection of fresh fruits from PAMOL and smallholder farmers to oil mills thus reducing post-harvest losses. The replanting of more than 9 000 hactares of aged plantation in Lobe, Ndian and Bai Estates with particular attention given to requirements for sustainable palm oil certification among others. Minister Gabriel Mbairobe urged them to maintain good relationships with the locals. They were given three months to prepare a roadmap of the corporation and submit to hierarchy.

The new General Manager of Pamol Plantation noted that they are going to execute the assignment given to them but the approaches are different. He called on all the staff to join them to appreciate the difficulties that they are facing. Mbile Tapea Solomon took over as General Manager of PAMOL Plantation from Chief Mekanya Charles Okon.