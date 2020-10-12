Cameroon: Anti Covid-19 - Bonassama/Logbaba Hospitals Offered Equipment

9 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was in two brief ceremonies on October 2 in the respective hospitals.

As part of her corporate social responsibility and in support of the governments' fight against the Corona virus, Gaz du Cameroun, GDC on October 2nd donated medical supplies to the Bonassama and Logbaba district hospitals in Douala. The donation comprised 1200 safety masks, 160 litres of bleach, 15 litres of hand sanitizers, 24 cartons of washing soap and 18 hand wash buckets with taps, were handed over to the directors of the respective hospital in two separate ceremonies.

The Chief financial Officer of GDC, Elisabeth Burns, representing the Managing Director, said the fight against Covid-19 is a global one million people are known to have died from the disease but the statistics in Cameroon is slightly more hopeful thanks to the dedicated doctors and nurses who work round the clock to care for sick patients. "Our donation is GDC's way of saying 'thank you' to healthcare workers and local administration, for their enormous contributions and personal sacrifices during this time of crisis", she said. She pledged her company's continuous support to the fight against the corona virus as well as to promote health and safety for all. Dr Helene Epee representing the director of the Bonassama District hospital expressed gratitude for the gifts received saying it will go a long way to help protect workers of the hospital and patients alike though the hospital is not Covid-19 treatment centre. Meanwhile the director of the Logbaba District hospital, Ngnegue Plong Gael said he was touched by the gesture of GDC saying the pandemic took everyone by surprise as no one was prepared for. He equally stressed that Logbaba hospital was not a Covid19 treatment centre and that diagnosed cases are referred to the specialised treatment centres.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

