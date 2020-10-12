Sudan: UN Security Council Welcomes Sudan Peace Agreement

New York — The members of the Security Council have welcomed the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement signed on October 3, which represents "an important milestone of the transition period towards a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan."

The government and most armed movements in Sudan, including the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minawi, signed the peace agreement last weekend. All major armed movements in Sudan are involved in the peace agreement, except Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdulaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in South Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile state and the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

The members of the Security Council congratulated Sudan and its people "for this historic achievement," commending the parties to the negotiations for their political will and commitment. They also welcomed the role of the Government of South Sudan in facilitating the negotiations.

Implementation of the peace agreement must be swift, according to the Council, "particularly of key provisions of the agreement pertaining to security arrangements and addressing the root causes of conflict in Darfur and the Two Areas."

They reaffirmed their commitment to support the implementation of the agreement, including through the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union in this regard. The signing ceremony was witnessed by a number of heads of state and governments, along with representatives of the African Union and the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council urged those who have yet to join the peace process with the Government of Sudan to do so immediately, constructively and without pre-conditions to conclude swiftly negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement, and called upon all international actors to continue encouraging non-participatory parties in this regard.

In August, SPLM-N El Hilu withdrew from the peace negotiations, it entered separately from the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in the South Sudanese capital Juba, in protest against the government delegation chairman, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'.

Abdelwahid El Nur, founder and head of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement, which has still strongholds in Jebel Marra in central Darfur, did not join the peace talks in the South Sudan capital Juba in September last year. El Nur, known as a "serial naysayer" adheres to his position that he will only join negotiations after security and stability have been realised in Sudan's conflict-torn western region. Displaced still complain about insecurity in Darfur.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.