Sudan: Security Council - Juba Agreement Is Historic Achievement for Peace in Sudan

New York — Members of the UN Security Council have welcomed the signing of the Juba peace agreement on October 3rd, by the government of Sudan, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Army - Menni Menawi faction.

In a press release, the council members congratulated Sudan and its people on this historic achievement which represents an important opportunity to achieve comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan, and an important milestone for the transitional period towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous democratic future of Sudan.

The Security Council members have commended the parties in the negotiations for their political will and commitment and welcomed the role of the government of South Sudan State in facilitating the negotiations.

The Council members encouraged the signatories of the peace agreement to start the implementation peace process urgently, especially the main provisions of the agreement related to security arrangements and addressing the root causes of the conflict in Darfur and the two areas.

The Security Council members renewed their commitment to support implementation of the agreement through the United Nations mission in Sudan and the African Union-United Nations hybrid mission in Darfur, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union in this regard.

The Council members urged those who did not yet join the peace process with the government of Sudan to do so immediately, constructively and without preconditions to complete the negotiations on the comprehensive peace agreement urgently, and called on all international parties to continue encourage to implementation of the agreement.

The Security Council expressed their solidarity with the Sudanese people, affirming their readiness to support Sudan during the transitional period, stressing their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan.