Gambia: Busumbala NAM Tasks Govt to Put in Emergency Policy

Saikouba Jarju, the National Assembly Member for Busumbala and member of the Select Committee on Education and ICT said that The Gambia government doesn't have any emergency policy that can be harnessed to address the emergency situations in the country, and thus urged for the need to do so.

Hon. Jarju made these remarks during the committee's engagement with stakeholders on Education on Thursday ahead of the reopening of the schools across the country.

He said government of The Gambia gives out licences to the private schools to operate without providing any emergency policy that would deal with emergency situations in schools and also to respond to the needs of their staffs.

He added that whatever the government is doing they need to have Plan B that deals with the emergencies in the country.

He thus tasked the Ministry of Finance and Basic Education to start developing the emergency development plan that will be used to address emergency situations in The Gambia for the betterment of the country in future.

Alhagie Essa Darboe, president, Amaanah, has informed lawmakers that no much funding is from the International donors now because many humanitarian organisations have been closed by their governments and "we understand that the Arab World is in the crisis."

Amadou Jallow, secretary general, Amaanah, called on the government through the ministries of Education and Finance to help private schools so that they can pay their teachers' 3 month salaries before the reopening of the schools across the country.