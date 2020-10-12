Gambia/Congo-Brazzaville: Gambia to Lock Horns With Congo Brazza Ville in Int'l Friendly Today

9 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will lock horns with Congo Brazza Ville in their first international friendly match today, Friday 9 October 2020 in Algarve, Portugal.

Coach Tom Sainfiet and his charges will use the international friendly fixtures with Congolese to prepare themselves ready for their crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubled-legged clashes with Gabon next month.

The Scorpions will play against Guinea Conakry in their second international friendly match on Tuesday 13 October 2020 in Algarve, Portugal.

Meanwhile, Coach Tom Saintfiet now received nineteen players after starting the training camp with seventeen players before the arrival of two other players.

