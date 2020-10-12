Gambia: Belgian First Division Side Signs Badamosi On Deadline Day

Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk has signed Scorpions striker, Mohammed Badamosi from Moroccan side FUS Rabat, according to reports in Belgium.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Belgian Jupiler Pro league side on Monday.

Gambian international Badamosi is signed to replace Nigerian striker Terem Moffi who moved to French side FC Lorient last month.

The Bundung-born player made 55 appearances for FUS Rabat in the Botola Pro league, scoring six goals with four assists since joining the club from Senegalese side four years ago.

According to the Belgian club, they hope that the Gambian sensational will ensure goals for the team after the international break.