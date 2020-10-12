Gambia: YEP, Make3D Present Face Shields to MoH

The International Trade Center implementing the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) in partnership with Make3D Company Limited on Wednesday presented 200 locally-made face shields to the Ministry of Health.

The gesture is part of 1000 face shields to be produced by the said organisations and handed over to the ministry for onward distribution to health centers across the country.

At the handing over ceremony held at the Central Medical Store in Kotu, Muhammed Jaiteh, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, while describing the move as timely, thanked ITC and partners for the gesture.

He pointed out that at this stage of the pandemic, the use of face shields and PPEs are critical in the fight against covid-19 globally, noting that the donation came at a time when no amount of support is little.

PS Jaiteh expressed hope to establish a long fruitful relationship with ITC and partners, further assuring that the materials will be distributed to the right beneficiaries.

Baboucarr Sallah, technical adviser and operations Officer at International Trade Center, said the objective of the gesture is to not only contribute to the fight against covid-19, but to also support the country's health sector with regards to the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) so that they are able to execute their functions effectively.

He expressed delight that his organisation is able to contribute their quota towards the fight against covid-19.

Fatou Juka Darboe, director Make3D Company Limited, said the face shields are produced in The Gambia in partnership with Mbolo, saying they believe as Gambians 'we do not have to import everything we need'.

She explained that when covid-19 struck, they realised there was shortage in PPEs and face shields in the country and as such, they stepped in as a printing company to produce face shields.

She expressed hope that the face shields will be able to build capacities in hospitals as well as ensure health workers are able to do their work effectively.