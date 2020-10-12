Gambia: Covid-19 - No New Death, 202 Discharged

The 164th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020, has revealed that the country has registered 4 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of COVID-19 in the country to 3,617.

"This represents a 3.5% test positivity rate (4 out of 114 total tests performed). The median age of the new cases is 32 years (range: 22 to 60 years)."

At least 114 new laboratory test results received from NPHL of which none returned indeterminant / inconclusive.

The reports states that 202 new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged with 37 people discharged from quarantine.

"No person was newly taken into quarantine. The country currently has 2 people in quarantine, 1,063 active cases and a crude

case-fatality ratio of 3.2%."

Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 16 new cases, bringing the total number of 15, 190 cases, 313 deaths with 1,808 under treatment.