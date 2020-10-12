Gambia: Covid-19 - No New Death, 202 Discharged

9 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The 164th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020, has revealed that the country has registered 4 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of COVID-19 in the country to 3,617.

"This represents a 3.5% test positivity rate (4 out of 114 total tests performed). The median age of the new cases is 32 years (range: 22 to 60 years)."

At least 114 new laboratory test results received from NPHL of which none returned indeterminant / inconclusive.

The reports states that 202 new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged with 37 people discharged from quarantine.

"No person was newly taken into quarantine. The country currently has 2 people in quarantine, 1,063 active cases and a crude

case-fatality ratio of 3.2%."

Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 16 new cases, bringing the total number of 15, 190 cases, 313 deaths with 1,808 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.