Somalia: AMISOM, SNA Commit to Enhancing Joint Military Operations

10 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Somali National Army (SNA) have committed to enhancing coordination on joint military operations to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya, the SNA Commander Land Forces, Brig Gen Abas Amin Ali, and AMISOM and SNA sector commanders, on Thursday, agreed as a matter of importance to establish a Joint Operations Coordination Cell.

The signed agreement fulfils a requirement by the UN Security Council Resolution 2520 (2020) for AMISOM to reconfigure and enhance its operations. It is also in line with the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) communiqué 923rd and the Head of Mission's directive to the Force Commander to establish mobile and quick reaction forces within AMISOM's Area of responsibility.

Following the agreement, AMISOM and SNA will jointly conduct targeted offensive operations against Al-Shabaab and liberate territories ahead of the transfer of security responsibilities to Somali security forces.

Lt. Gen. Ndegeya said, "the mission is taking a new direction as we get to the end stage and prepare the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces. The reconfiguration will enable us to maintain operational effectiveness, conduct offensives, and respond to threats in our Area of responsibility."

The SRCC and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira noted the reconfiguration of AMISOM was necessary for the mission to adapt to the AMISOM troop reductions as part of the phased drawdown recommended by the UN Security Council.

Ambassador Madeira also thanked Somalia's international partners for their support in establishing a quick reaction force for the Somali National Army.

"I'm happy that each sector commanders have committed to look for their Somali counterparts. The Somalis have also committed to looking for their AMISOM counterparts to coordinate, discuss, and experience the action together," said Ambassador Madeira.

The signing of the agreement marked the conclusion of a three-day sector commanders conference where AMISOM and SNA commanders reviewed progress in conducting operations and planning future operations in line with the revised Concept of Operations (CONOPs) 2018-2021.

The SNA Commander Land Forces, Brig. Gen. Abas said it was significant to collaborate with AMISOM.

"We hope that our collaboration continues and succeeds against the enemy (Al-Shabaab) and liberating the remaining territories," said Brig. Gen. Abas.

The AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Ndegeya pledged AMISOM military component's readiness to support the National Electoral Security Task Force to safeguard Somalia's upcoming electoral process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.